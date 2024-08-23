SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.83. 680,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

