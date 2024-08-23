SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.40

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.40 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 11571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.22.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,929,000 after buying an additional 190,473 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,011 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,576.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

