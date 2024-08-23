SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $16,754,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

