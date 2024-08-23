SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.64

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.64 and last traded at $163.64, with a volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.41.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

