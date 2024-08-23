Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading Up 2.5%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Spectra Products Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.02.

About Spectra Products

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

