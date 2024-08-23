Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.07

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$31.71. Spin Master shares last traded at C$31.37, with a volume of 42,382 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.33.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9961832 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

