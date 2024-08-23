Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 34,110 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 21,707 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.61.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $17.94.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

