Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $342.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $133.11 and a 52 week high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $198,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after buying an additional 333,782 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

