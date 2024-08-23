SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

