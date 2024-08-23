Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 450.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.