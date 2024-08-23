Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $42.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.20, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,618 shares in the company, valued at $86,492,556.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Squarespace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

