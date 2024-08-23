SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Announces Dividend of $0.31

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SRHR stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.
About SRH REIT Covered Call ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SRH REIT Covered Call ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.