SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Sells $30,143,454.70 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.40 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.