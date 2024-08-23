SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.