STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,560,000 after purchasing an additional 176,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

