Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

