State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

About State Street

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.