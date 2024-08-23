Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th.
Step One Clothing Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Step One Clothing
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Step One Clothing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Step One Clothing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Step One Clothing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.