Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th.

Step One Clothing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Step One Clothing

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

