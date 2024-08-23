Steve Ming Lo Sells 20,610 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RealReal Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

