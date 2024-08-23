Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.97 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 136,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

