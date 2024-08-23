Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

