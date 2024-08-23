STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUGN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.