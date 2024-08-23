Stifel Canada Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.92.

BRP Stock Down 1.2 %

DOO opened at C$91.73 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

