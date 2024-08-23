Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 52,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the average daily volume of 23,495 call options.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $92,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868 in the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 277,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

