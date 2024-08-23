Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,392 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $15.83 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.27%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

