StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

