StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

