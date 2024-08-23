StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
