StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

RVP opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

