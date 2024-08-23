StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.61 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

