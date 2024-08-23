StockNews.com Downgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) to Sell

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ATNM stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $60.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.