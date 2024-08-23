StockNews.com Downgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Sell

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE:GBX opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

