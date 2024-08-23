StockNews.com Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
UBS Group stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
