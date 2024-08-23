StockNews.com Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

About UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UBS Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in UBS Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 162.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,185,000 after buying an additional 3,103,747 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.