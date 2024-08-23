StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Shares of HIBB opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

