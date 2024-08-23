StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.50 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $545,164.62, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.