StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.50 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $545,164.62, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
