StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.03.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
