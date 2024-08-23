StockNews.com Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

KMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Kemper by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

