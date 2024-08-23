StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
LG Display Stock Down 1.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
