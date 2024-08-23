StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

