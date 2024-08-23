StockNews.com Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Hold

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LWAY. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,114 shares of company stock worth $525,145. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.