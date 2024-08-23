StockNews.com Lowers OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.6 %

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.