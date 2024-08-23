StockNews.com Lowers Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 60.7% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,943,000 after purchasing an additional 887,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,136,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

