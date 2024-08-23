StockNews.com Lowers W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Sell

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 274,156 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 192,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

