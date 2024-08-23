StockNews.com Lowers W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Sell

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
