StockNews.com Upgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Buy

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $269.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.58. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

