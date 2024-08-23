StockNews.com Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.06.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

