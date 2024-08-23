Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.97

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $12.59. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 27,129 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

