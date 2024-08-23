Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of SDIG opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,922.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $79,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $7,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

