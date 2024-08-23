Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.48

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and traded as low as $18.24. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 10,123 shares changing hands.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.