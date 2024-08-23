Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

