Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,350 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 53,904 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 228.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Northland Securities downgraded Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

