Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 112.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $383.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.12 and its 200 day moving average is $370.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

